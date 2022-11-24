TCG Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stock Position in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM)

TCG Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM – Get Rating) by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 78,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,423 shares during the quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PIM. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 2.8% during the first quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 466,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 12,553 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $430,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $177,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 22.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 639,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 116,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 23.5% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 425,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 80,820 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.12% of the company’s stock.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust stock remained flat at $3.37 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 26,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,731. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has a twelve month low of $3.17 and a twelve month high of $4.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.39.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Announces Dividend

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be given a $0.022 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 23rd.

(Get Rating)

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

