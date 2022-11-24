TCG Advisory Services LLC Makes New $320,000 Investment in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

TCG Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 136.2% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tyson Foods in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Shane Miller sold 6,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total value of $447,692.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,094,897.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tyson Foods Stock Down 0.3 %

Several analysts have recently commented on TSN shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Argus lowered Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Tyson Foods from $111.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Tyson Foods to $101.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Tyson Foods to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.22.

TSN stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $67.14. The company had a trading volume of 2,230,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,262,721. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.89. The company has a market capitalization of $24.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.72. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.94 and a 52 week high of $100.72.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $13.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.49 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. This is a boost from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.63%.

Tyson Foods Profile

(Get Rating)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

