TCG Advisory Services LLC Reduces Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

TCG Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,308 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,921 shares during the quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 368,876,953 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $20,568,578,000 after purchasing an additional 30,181,146 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 351,582,807 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $19,604,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,419 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 190,142,222 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $10,602,330,000 after purchasing an additional 4,017,068 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,356,141 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,975,139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,267,620 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,018,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249,600 shares during the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of CSCO traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $48.57. 12,065,557 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,935,968. The firm has a market cap of $199.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.32. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.60 and a 12-month high of $64.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total value of $28,467.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 166,370 shares in the company, valued at $7,435,075.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 19,168 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $848,759.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,158 shares in the company, valued at $1,689,636.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total transaction of $28,467.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 166,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,435,075.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 52,262 shares of company stock worth $2,422,160. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. KGI Securities raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.63.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

