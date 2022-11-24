TCG Advisory Services LLC Sells 5,062 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

TCG Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 49.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,062 shares during the period. TCG Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 316.9% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,725,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,589,814,000 after acquiring an additional 25,636,928 shares in the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6,118.7% during the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,214,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 21,856,794 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 29.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,315,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,940,499,000 after purchasing an additional 11,699,674 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $431,952,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 90.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,097,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,726,000 after purchasing an additional 4,320,749 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $75.23. 2,215,940 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,170,221. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.09. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.03 and a one year high of $81.54.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

