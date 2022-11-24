TeamViewer (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) Upgraded by Barclays to Overweight

Barclays upgraded shares of TeamViewer (OTCMKTS:TMVWY – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of TeamViewer from €10.50 ($10.71) to €11.00 ($11.22) in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

TeamViewer Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:TMVWY opened at $6.14 on Monday. TeamViewer has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $9.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.61 and its 200 day moving average is $5.21.

About TeamViewer

TeamViewer AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes remote connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers TeamViewer, a remote access, remote control, and remote support solution that works with every desktop and mobile platform; TeamViewer Tensor, an enterprise remote connectivity cloud platform enabling organizations to deploy a large-scale IT management framework to access, support, and control any device or machine from anywhere at anytime; TeamViewer Assist AR, a remote support solution with augmented reality; and TeamViewer IoT, which enables to instantly access, control, and manage connected products from anywhere.

