Tefron (OTCMKTS:TFRFF) Stock Price Down 31.4%

Tefron Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TFRFF – Get Rating) dropped 31.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.65 and last traded at $3.65. Approximately 500 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $5.32.

Tefron Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.96 million, a P/E ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.28.

About Tefron

(Get Rating)

Tefron Ltd. engages in the design, development, production, marketing, and sale of intimate apparel and activewear, and leisurewear worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Brands and Retail. It offers women's intimate, and active and lounge wear; and men's underwear, activewear, and baselayer products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tefron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tefron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.