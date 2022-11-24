Telsey Advisory Group Raises Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Price Target to $39.00

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Telsey Advisory Group from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Foot Locker’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.46 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.28 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Foot Locker from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.61.

Shares of Foot Locker stock opened at $37.53 on Monday. Foot Locker has a 1 year low of $23.85 and a 1 year high of $50.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.45%.

In other Foot Locker news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 1,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total transaction of $42,138.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,468,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,223,643.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 1,316 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total transaction of $42,138.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,468,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,223,643.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total transaction of $77,475.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,966.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 557,380 shares of company stock valued at $18,395,121. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FL. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Foot Locker by 173.9% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 849 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Foot Locker in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Foot Locker by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Foot Locker in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. 98.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

