Telsey Advisory Group Weighs in on DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:DKS)

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) – Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group upped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman now forecasts that the sporting goods retailer will post earnings per share of $12.05 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $11.30. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ current full-year earnings is $11.89 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ FY2024 earnings at $12.95 EPS.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.15. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 52.43% and a net margin of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.08 earnings per share. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Price Performance

DKS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, OTR Global upgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.16.

DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $118.98 on Thursday. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a one year low of $63.45 and a one year high of $132.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $110.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.03. The company has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.46.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.488 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 17.21%.

Institutional Trading of DICK’S Sporting Goods

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DKS. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,631 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $11,065,000 after purchasing an additional 13,660 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 268,352 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $26,840,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 35,495 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 7,736 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 86.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 128,881 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $12,889,000 after purchasing an additional 59,911 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.85% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.