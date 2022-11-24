Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Tenax Therapeutics Trading Up 11.3 %

Shares of TENX stock opened at $0.14 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.31. Tenax Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $1.46.

Get Tenax Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Trading of Tenax Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tenax Therapeutics stock. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its stake in Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,965,885 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 368,836 shares during the quarter. Armistice Capital LLC owned 7.80% of Tenax Therapeutics worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 41.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tenax Therapeutics Company Profile

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing products for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in the United States and Canada. It develops TNX-103 and TNX-102 (levosimendan) that have completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction and associated pulmonary hypertension; and TNX-201 (imatinib), a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tenax Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenax Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.