Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Raised to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $7.70 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $4.80.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $5.40 to $4.40 in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Benchmark raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.23.

Shares of TME stock opened at $6.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.95 and a fifty-two week high of $7.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.41.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 10.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 219,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 19,906 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 5.8% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 151,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 8,316 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the third quarter worth $585,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 76.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 174,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 75,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,870,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,914,000 after purchasing an additional 327,765 shares in the last quarter. 22.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

