Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Raised to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $7.70 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $4.80.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $5.40 to $4.40 in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Benchmark raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.23.
Tencent Music Entertainment Group Trading Up 4.2 %
Shares of TME stock opened at $6.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.95 and a fifty-two week high of $7.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.41.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Tencent Music Entertainment Group
Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.
