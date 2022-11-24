Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.58-$1.62 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.60. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Teradata also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.28-$0.32 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on TDC. TheStreet cut shares of Teradata from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Teradata from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Teradata to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Teradata from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Teradata from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.89.

Teradata Price Performance

NYSE:TDC opened at $33.21 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.32, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.99. Teradata has a 52-week low of $28.65 and a 52-week high of $52.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teradata

Teradata ( NYSE:TDC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $417.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.10 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 34.61% and a net margin of 4.02%. Teradata’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Teradata will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Teradata during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Teradata during the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Teradata by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Teradata by 5,917.6% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,046 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Teradata by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

