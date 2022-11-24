Terra Classic One Day Volume Reaches $82.93 Million (LUNC)

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 24th. One Terra Classic coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Terra Classic has a total market cap of $968.36 million and approximately $82.93 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Terra Classic has traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Terra (LUNA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00009344 BTC.
- Belrium (BEL) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00022209 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000317 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006028 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002127 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000739 BTC.
- Adshares (ADS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00008529 BTC.
- BitShares (BTS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000048 BTC.
Terra Classic Coin Profile
Terra Classic (CRYPTO:LUNC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,879,407,271,510 coins and its circulating supply is 5,982,323,876,933 coins. The official message board for Terra Classic is medium.com/terra-money. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra Classic’s official website is terra.money. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money.
Terra Classic Coin Trading
