The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lowered its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 38.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 87,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 53,880 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $11,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in Allstate in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Allstate by 7,266.7% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 302.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALL shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Allstate from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Allstate from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Allstate to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $136.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Allstate to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.08.

In other Allstate news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 5,511 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total value of $694,000.23. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,958,463.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ALL stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $134.35. The stock had a trading volume of 934,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,715,605. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $106.11 and a 12-month high of $144.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $128.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.58.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.81) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $13.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.30 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 5.13%. Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently -239.44%.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

