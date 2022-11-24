The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Price Target to $26.00

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by The Goldman Sachs Group to $26.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on NOVA. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a positive rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Friday, August 5th. They issued an overweight rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $36.06.

Sunnova Energy International Stock Performance

Shares of NOVA stock opened at $23.05 on Monday. Sunnova Energy International has a 52 week low of $12.47 and a 52 week high of $39.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.43 and a beta of 2.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International ( NYSE:NOVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.26). Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 10.57% and a negative net margin of 34.38%. The business had revenue of $149.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.49 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 410.2% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,731,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,392,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000,199 shares during the last quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 8,193.0% in the first quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 1,717,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,108 shares during the period. Moore Capital Management LP raised its position in Sunnova Energy International by 139.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 2,741,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597,770 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the 1st quarter worth $25,390,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Sunnova Energy International by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,999,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,291,000 after purchasing an additional 973,966 shares during the last quarter.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential energy services in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,140 megawatts serving over 195,000 customers.

