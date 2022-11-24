The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.27 Per Share (NASDAQ:HAIN)

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for The Hain Celestial Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.88 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Hain Celestial Group’s FY2025 earnings at $1.63 EPS.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $457.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.69 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on HAIN. Mizuho lifted their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. CL King cut their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Consumer Edge downgraded The Hain Celestial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Maxim Group cut their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Hain Celestial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.70.

Shares of The Hain Celestial Group stock opened at $20.37 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.69 and a beta of 0.79. The Hain Celestial Group has a 1-year low of $15.23 and a 1-year high of $43.53.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 142.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 5,019.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 377.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

