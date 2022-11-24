The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Position Lessened by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 87,098 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 34,265 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises about 1.0% of ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $23,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HD. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Home Depot during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Home Depot by 119.5% during the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 90 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 135.0% during the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 94 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 68.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Home Depot from $330.00 to $312.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. TheStreet raised Home Depot from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on Home Depot to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $346.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Home Depot Trading Down 1.0 %

In other news, Director Paula Santilli purchased 1,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,911.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Paula Santilli purchased 1,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at $499,911.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

HD stock traded down $3.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $321.51. The company had a trading volume of 4,243,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,538,733. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $288.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $292.78. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $420.61. The stock has a market cap of $329.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.95.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,656.69%. The firm had revenue of $38.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.81%.

Home Depot announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Home Depot Profile



The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

