The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Sold by Probity Advisors Inc.

Probity Advisors Inc. cut its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 386 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $1,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SJM. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 1.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 24.4% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in J. M. Smucker in the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 2.2% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.7% during the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

Shares of SJM traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $149.47. 776,253 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 962,025. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1-year low of $119.82 and a 1-year high of $152.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $143.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.55.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.21. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.55%.

Insider Activity at J. M. Smucker

In related news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 4,543 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.83, for a total transaction of $639,790.69. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,282,397.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other J. M. Smucker news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.28, for a total value of $2,845,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 631,010 shares in the company, valued at $89,780,102.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 4,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.83, for a total transaction of $639,790.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,282,397.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,543 shares of company stock worth $4,915,591 over the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker to $128.00 in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $145.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.36.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

