The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL) & LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Financial Survey

The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL – Get Rating) and LG Display (NYSE:LPL – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for The LGL Group and LG Display, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The LGL Group 0 0 0 0 N/A LG Display 2 0 2 0 2.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Volatility and Risk

21.6% of The LGL Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.4% of LG Display shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.0% of The LGL Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of LG Display shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

The LGL Group has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LG Display has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares The LGL Group and LG Display’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The LGL Group -64.20% -30.65% -28.04% LG Display -3.35% -6.40% -2.42%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares The LGL Group and LG Display’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The LGL Group $28.14 million 0.89 $14.64 million ($3.80) -1.24 LG Display $26.08 billion 0.15 $1.20 billion ($1.07) -5.20

LG Display has higher revenue and earnings than The LGL Group. LG Display is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The LGL Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

LG Display beats The LGL Group on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The LGL Group

(Get Rating)

The LGL Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of frequency and spectrum control products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Electronic Instruments. The Electronic Components segment offers clock oscillators, VCXO, TCXO OCXO, and DOCXO devices; and radio frequency, microwave and millimeter wave filters, diplexers, and solid-state power amplifiers. It also provides filter devices, which includes crystal, ceramic, LC, tubular, combline, cavity, interdigital, and metal insert waveguide, as well as digital, analog and mechanical tunable filters, switched filter arrays, and RF subsystems. This segment's products are used in infrastructure equipment for the telecommunications and network equipment industries; and electronic systems for applications in defense, aerospace, earth-orbiting satellites, down-hole drilling, medical devices, instrumentation, industrial devices, and global positioning systems. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures frequency and time reference standards, distribution amplifiers, redundancy auto switches, and NTP servers for timing and synchronization in various applications. Its products are used in computer networking, satellite ground stations, electric utilities, broadcasting, and telecommunication systems. The company was formerly known as Lynch Corporation and changed its name to The LGL Group, Inc. The LGL Group, Inc. was founded in 1917 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

About LG Display

(Get Rating)

LG Display Co., Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays. The company also provides display panels for industrial and other applications, including entertainment systems, portable navigation devices, and medical diagnostic equipment. It operates in South Korea, China, rest of Asia, the United States, Poland, and other European countries. The company was formerly known as LG.Philips LCD Co., Ltd. and changed its name to LG Display Co., Ltd. in March 2008. LG Display Co., Ltd. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

