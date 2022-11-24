The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Shares Sold by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lessened its holdings in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 360,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 140,000 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $17,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Mosaic during the 1st quarter worth $412,663,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Mosaic by 910.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,451,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $296,052,000 after buying an additional 4,011,530 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the 1st quarter valued at about $133,003,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Mosaic by 1,202.1% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,599,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC purchased a new position in Mosaic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,120,000. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mosaic stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,329,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,270,092. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The Mosaic Company has a twelve month low of $33.59 and a twelve month high of $79.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.71. The firm has a market cap of $17.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.87%.

Mosaic declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, August 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Mosaic from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Mosaic from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Mosaic from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mosaic has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.06.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

