The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by Aurora Investment Counsel

Aurora Investment Counsel lessened its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,603 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,996 shares during the period. Progressive makes up about 1.2% of Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Progressive by 14.4% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 2.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 2.7% during the second quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,787 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 4.7% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 4.6% during the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total transaction of $402,047.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,061 shares in the company, valued at $3,042,032.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total value of $402,047.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,042,032.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 3,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.59, for a total transaction of $509,288.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,818 shares in the company, valued at $5,548,784.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 111,618 shares of company stock worth $13,578,528. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Progressive from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Progressive from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Progressive to $133.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Progressive from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Progressive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.38.

Shares of PGR traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $131.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,371,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,564,133. The firm has a market cap of $76.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.97, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $124.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $92.44 and a 52 week high of $131.49.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

