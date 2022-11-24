The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Position Increased by Guardian Capital LP

Guardian Capital LP raised its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,345 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 22.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,148,799 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,795,510,000 after purchasing an additional 5,804,572 shares in the last quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $5,254,000. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 49.5% in the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 9,591 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 3,174 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 15.1% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 643,897 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $35,962,000 after buying an additional 84,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 23.2% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 54,434 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,040,000 after buying an additional 10,256 shares during the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $76.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.42.

Shares of TJX stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $80.54. 6,498,983 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,285,111. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.51 billion, a PE ratio of 28.06, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.90. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.69 and a twelve month high of $80.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 41.11%.

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 6,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $536,572.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,129,643.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total transaction of $3,313,583.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 696,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,895,330.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 6,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $536,572.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,129,643.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 80,513 shares of company stock valued at $5,718,833. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

