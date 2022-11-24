The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Purchased by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC increased its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,434 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,256 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $3,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 119.4% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in TJX Companies by 117.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 468 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies stock opened at $80.54 on Thursday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.69 and a 12-month high of $80.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 6,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $536,572.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,129,643.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total value of $252,352.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,092,234.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 6,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $536,572.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,627 shares in the company, valued at $4,129,643.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,513 shares of company stock valued at $5,718,833 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

TJX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $71.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.42.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

