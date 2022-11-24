The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG reduced its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 71.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,168 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 374,099 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $8,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alphastar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 2.3% in the second quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 7,836 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 3.3% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,707 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 46.0% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 584 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 1.3% in the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 14,582 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 9.5% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies Price Performance

TJX Companies stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $80.54. 6,498,983 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,285,111. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.68. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.69 and a 12 month high of $80.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $93.51 billion, a PE ratio of 28.06, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.90.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.11%.

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total transaction of $321,891.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,956,795.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,100 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total value of $321,891.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,956,795.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 6,708 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $536,572.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,129,643.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,513 shares of company stock worth $5,718,833 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on TJX. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on TJX Companies from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on TJX Companies from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $71.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Bank of America increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.42.

TJX Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.