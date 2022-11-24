The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG reduced its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 71.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,168 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 374,099 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $8,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alphastar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 2.3% in the second quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 7,836 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 3.3% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,707 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 46.0% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 584 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 1.3% in the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 14,582 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 9.5% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
TJX Companies stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $80.54. 6,498,983 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,285,111. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.68. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.69 and a 12 month high of $80.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $93.51 billion, a PE ratio of 28.06, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.90.
In other TJX Companies news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total transaction of $321,891.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,956,795.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,100 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total value of $321,891.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,956,795.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 6,708 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $536,572.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,129,643.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,513 shares of company stock worth $5,718,833 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have issued reports on TJX. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on TJX Companies from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on TJX Companies from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $71.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Bank of America increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.42.
The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.
