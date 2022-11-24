The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Shares Acquired by Probity Advisors Inc.

Probity Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,629 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the quarter. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TD. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $706,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 64.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 120,843 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,597,000 after acquiring an additional 47,142 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,927 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 126,709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,063,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the bank’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $68.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,139,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,454,183. The company has a market cap of $123.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.86 and its 200-day moving average is $66.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $57.27 and a fifty-two week high of $86.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Rating ) (TSE:TD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The business had revenue of $8.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$106.00 to C$103.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$97.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.70.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.