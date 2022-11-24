ThetaDrop (TDROP) Price Hits $0.0050 on Top Exchanges

ThetaDrop (TDROP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 24th. ThetaDrop has a market cap of $50.45 million and $124,733.45 worth of ThetaDrop was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ThetaDrop has traded 3.4% higher against the dollar. One ThetaDrop token can now be purchased for about $0.0050 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,412.36 or 0.08522513 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $79.73 or 0.00481703 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,891.56 or 0.29554441 BTC.

ThetaDrop Profile

ThetaDrop’s launch date was January 31st, 2022. ThetaDrop’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for ThetaDrop is www.thetadrop.com. ThetaDrop’s official Twitter account is @thetadrop and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ThetaDrop is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ThetaDrop Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TDROP rewards activity on the ThetaDrop NFT Marketplace, provides decentralized governance for ThetaDrop, and rewards stakers with TDROP token rewards. It is a new TNT-20 token built on Theta blockchain, centered around the groundbreaking concept of NFT Liquidity Mining. TDROP tokens are earned by users each time they make a purchase using TFUEL on ThetaDrop (on the secondary market at launch, and on the primary market / initial drops in a coming update), or through a 3rd-party NFT Dapp built on the NFT marketplace smart contract. It can be thought of as ‘mining’ TDROP by providing liquidity to the Theta NFT Marketplace.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThetaDrop directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ThetaDrop should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ThetaDrop using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

