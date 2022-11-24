Timberline Resources (OTCMKTS:TLRS) Shares Up 5.8%

Timberline Resources Co. (OTCMKTS:TLRS – Get Rating) shares shot up 5.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14. 12,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 96,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

Timberline Resources Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.16.

Timberline Resources Company Profile

Timberline Resources Corporation engages in the exploration, evaluation, and acquisition of mineral prospects in the United States. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its flagship property is the Eureka project, which covers an area of approximately 16,000 acres located in the southern part of the Eureka mining district, Nevada.

