Timberline Resources (OTCMKTS:TLRS) Shares Up 5.8%

Timberline Resources Co. (OTCMKTS:TLRS – Get Rating) shares shot up 5.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14. 12,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 96,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.
Timberline Resources Price Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.16.
Timberline Resources Company Profile
Timberline Resources Corporation engages in the exploration, evaluation, and acquisition of mineral prospects in the United States. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its flagship property is the Eureka project, which covers an area of approximately 16,000 acres located in the southern part of the Eureka mining district, Nevada.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Timberline Resources (TLRS)
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
Receive News & Ratings for Timberline Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timberline Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.