TMX Group (TSE:X) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $131.78

TMX Group Limited (TSE:X – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$131.78 and traded as high as C$136.99. TMX Group shares last traded at C$136.94, with a volume of 59,695 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on X. National Bankshares upped their price target on TMX Group from C$143.00 to C$148.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. TD Securities reduced their price target on TMX Group from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on TMX Group from C$143.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on TMX Group from C$147.00 to C$149.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on TMX Group from C$159.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TMX Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$148.78.

Get TMX Group alerts:

TMX Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$7.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$130.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$131.82.

TMX Group Announces Dividend

TMX Group Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. TMX Group’s payout ratio is presently 34.61%.

(Get Rating)

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TMX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.