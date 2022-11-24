Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT) Senior Officer Yuliya Gorbach Sells 4,400 Shares

Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT – Get Rating) Senior Officer Yuliya Gorbach sold 4,400 shares of Total Energy Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.97, for a total transaction of C$39,468.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,498 shares in the company, valued at C$686,187.06.

Yuliya Gorbach also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 17th, Yuliya Gorbach sold 25,000 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.97, for a total transaction of C$224,290.00.

Shares of Total Energy Services stock traded down C$0.06 on Thursday, hitting C$8.85. 1,390 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,650. Total Energy Services Inc. has a 12-month low of C$5.03 and a 12-month high of C$9.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.69. The company has a market cap of C$370.82 million and a PE ratio of 27.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.63 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Total Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.50%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Total Energy Services from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Total Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Total Energy Services from C$13.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Total Energy Services from C$10.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of Total Energy Services from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

About Total Energy Services

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

