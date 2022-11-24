TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) Shares Acquired by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC – Get Rating) (TSE:TA) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 582,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,049 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.22% of TransAlta worth $6,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of TransAlta by 30.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 115,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 26,929 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in TransAlta by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 165,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,890,000 after buying an additional 58,590 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in TransAlta by 286.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 311,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,556,000 after buying an additional 230,956 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in TransAlta by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,332,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,621,000 after buying an additional 33,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in TransAlta by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 675,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,712,000 after buying an additional 147,908 shares during the last quarter. 62.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TAC stock opened at $9.38 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.13. TransAlta Co. has a 12-month low of $7.55 and a 12-month high of $12.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.08 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is a boost from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is 62.50%.

Several research firms recently commented on TAC. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on TransAlta from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$18.00 to C$17.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, and Energy Transition. owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

