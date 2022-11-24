TransGlobe Energy (LON:TGL) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $298.74

TransGlobe Energy Co. (LON:TGL – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 298.74 ($3.53) and traded as low as GBX 295 ($3.49). TransGlobe Energy shares last traded at GBX 295 ($3.49), with a volume of 567 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of TransGlobe Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th.

TransGlobe Energy Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 282.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 298.74. The stock has a market cap of £216.26 million and a P/E ratio of 192.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.26.

TransGlobe Energy Company Profile

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Egypt and Canada. The company holds interests in four production sharing concessions, which include West Gharib, West Bakr, NW Gharib, and South Ghazalat, Egypt; and owns production and working interests in facilities in the Cardium light oil and Mannville liquid-rich gas assets in the Harmattan area of west central Alberta, Canada.

Featured Articles

