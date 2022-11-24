Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Shares Bought by EMC Capital Management

EMC Capital Management lifted its position in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,428 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,502 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TPH. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 73.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 883,736 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,745,000 after acquiring an additional 373,400 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,230,217 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $245,584,000 after acquiring an additional 329,990 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 57.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 720,319 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,151,000 after acquiring an additional 262,674 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 275.8% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 303,468 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,094,000 after acquiring an additional 222,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the second quarter worth approximately $3,230,000. 99.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TPH traded up $0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 419,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 960,004. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.79. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.59 and a 1-year high of $28.28.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

