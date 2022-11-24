Tribe (TRIBE) Hits Market Capitalization of $91.58 Million

Tribe (TRIBE) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 24th. In the last seven days, Tribe has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar. Tribe has a total market cap of $91.58 million and approximately $3.88 million worth of Tribe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tribe token can now be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00001220 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,412.50 or 0.08533543 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $79.83 or 0.00482297 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,897.98 or 0.29590876 BTC.

About Tribe

Tribe was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Tribe’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 453,448,622 tokens. Tribe’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tribe’s official message board is medium.com/fei-protocol. Tribe’s official website is fei.money.

Tribe Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TRIBE is the governance token that manages the Fei Protocol. TRIBE is governance minimized for peg maintenance, with an emphasis on upgrades and integrations.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tribe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tribe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tribe using one of the exchanges listed above.

