Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ – Get Rating) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.59. Trilogy Metals shares last traded at $0.58, with a volume of 219,197 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities lowered their target price on Trilogy Metals from C$1.30 to C$1.15 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Trilogy Metals from C$2.50 to C$1.50 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Trilogy Metals from C$1.35 to C$1.15 in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 5th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). On average, equities analysts predict that Trilogy Metals Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trilogy Metals during the first quarter worth $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Trilogy Metals in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Trilogy Metals in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, TSP Capital Management Group LLC grew its stake in Trilogy Metals by 13.3% in the third quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 4,382,500 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after acquiring an additional 515,000 shares during the period. 19.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 426,690 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

