Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.10. Trio-Tech International shares last traded at $5.09, with a volume of 3,353 shares.
Trio-Tech International Stock Up 2.2 %
The company has a market capitalization of $21.20 million, a PE ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.30.
Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 23rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Trio-Tech International had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 2.48%. The firm had revenue of $11.83 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Trio-Tech International
Trio-Tech International Company Profile
Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, offers manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. It operates through four segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The company's Testing Services segment offers stabilization bake, thermal shock, temperature cycling, mechanical shock, constant acceleration, gross and fine leak, electrical, static and dynamic burn-in, and vibration testing, as well as reliability lab and microprocessor equipment contract cleaning services.
