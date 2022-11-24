Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) Stake Boosted by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) by 28.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 391,810 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,946 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Tronox worth $6,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Tronox during the 2nd quarter valued at $465,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Tronox by 12.5% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 165,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after acquiring an additional 18,344 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in Tronox in the second quarter valued at about $4,479,000. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in Tronox by 580.3% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 289,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,863,000 after acquiring an additional 246,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in Tronox in the second quarter valued at about $1,055,000. Institutional investors own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Tronox from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Tronox from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tronox in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Tronox in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Tronox in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

Tronox Price Performance

In related news, SVP Jeffrey N. Neuman purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.89 per share, for a total transaction of $47,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 193,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,298,479.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Timothy C. Carlson acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.88 per share, with a total value of $59,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 334,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,971,792.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Jeffrey N. Neuman purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.89 per share, for a total transaction of $47,560.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 193,312 shares in the company, valued at $2,298,479.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TROX opened at $14.29 on Thursday. Tronox Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $11.09 and a 52-week high of $25.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 3.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.79.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.09). Tronox had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The business had revenue of $895.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $953.30 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tronox Holdings plc will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

Tronox Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.30%.

Tronox Profile

(Get Rating)

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

Featured Articles

