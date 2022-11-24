TrueShares Structured Outcome (May) ETF (BATS:MAYZ) Shares Up 0.9%

TrueShares Structured Outcome (May) ETF (BATS:MAYZ – Get Rating) shares rose 0.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $23.76 and last traded at $23.76. Approximately 3,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $23.54.

TrueShares Structured Outcome (May) ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.27.

