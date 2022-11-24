Trumpcoin (TRUMP) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $0.11

Trumpcoin (TRUMP) traded up 83.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 24th. One Trumpcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0096 or 0.00000058 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Trumpcoin has a market capitalization of $340,950.41 and approximately $0.11 worth of Trumpcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Trumpcoin has traded up 0.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,184.50 or 0.07185486 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001879 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00032277 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00076542 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00060105 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001434 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000389 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00009747 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00023016 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Trumpcoin Profile

Trumpcoin (TRUMP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Trumpcoin’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,604,387 coins. The Reddit community for Trumpcoin is https://reddit.com/r/trumpcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Trumpcoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Trumpcoin is www.trumpcoin.com.

Buying and Selling Trumpcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “TrumpCoin was named after the political candidate, Donald Trump and it promotes some of the same ideals they see in said candidate, such as: Free Speech and Fair Trade Capitalism. Since TrumpCoin relies heavily on the election for publicity, the Dev team have come up with a solution to assure TRUMP holders will not suffer from this decrease in demand: TRUMP will be exchangeable 1-1 for Teth tokens (TrumpTech) that will be built on the the Ethereum network in order to support smart contracts and Dapp”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trumpcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trumpcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Trumpcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

