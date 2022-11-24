Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Price Target Cut to $43.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on TWST. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $43.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th.

Get Twist Bioscience alerts:

Twist Bioscience Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:TWST opened at $25.53 on Monday. Twist Bioscience has a one year low of $23.90 and a one year high of $99.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.87.

Insider Transactions at Twist Bioscience

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Twist Bioscience

In other news, SVP Paula Green sold 8,514 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total transaction of $318,679.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,468.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 9,211 shares of company stock valued at $341,371 in the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TWST. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Twist Bioscience in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 101.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 3,333.3% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 155.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 430.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the last quarter.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.