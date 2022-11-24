Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) PT Lowered to $33.00 at Robert W. Baird

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Robert W. Baird from $56.00 to $33.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday.

Shares of TWST stock opened at $25.53 on Monday. Twist Bioscience has a 12-month low of $23.90 and a 12-month high of $99.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.87.

In related news, SVP Paula Green sold 8,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total transaction of $318,679.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $531,468.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 9,211 shares of company stock worth $341,371 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 101.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 3,333.3% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 430.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 155.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter.

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

