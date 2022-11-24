Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Holdings Cut by Probity Advisors Inc.

Probity Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 372.5% in the 2nd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 3,204,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,897,000 after buying an additional 2,526,087 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,179,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,332,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239,235 shares during the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 6,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,304,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,257 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,653,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,497,000 after purchasing an additional 912,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 486.0% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,025,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,897,000 after purchasing an additional 850,310 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Tyson Foods

In other news, insider Shane Miller sold 6,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total transaction of $447,692.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,094,897.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

TSN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Bank of America lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $111.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.22.

NYSE TSN traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $67.14. The company had a trading volume of 2,230,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,262,721. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $24.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.81. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.94 and a fifty-two week high of $100.72.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $13.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.49 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 6.08%. Tyson Foods’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. This is an increase from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.63%.

Tyson Foods Profile

(Get Rating)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

Featured Stories

