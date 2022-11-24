Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Navellier & Associates Inc.

Navellier & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 73.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,808 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 13,595 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 9.3% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,717 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,433,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. James Hambro & Partners boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 6.9% during the second quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 301,951 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $64,414,000 after buying an additional 19,400 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.9% during the first quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 35,393 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $9,670,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.0% during the second quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 91,189 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $19,449,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the period. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.7% during the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,686 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UNP shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $208.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Argus dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. TD Securities dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $234.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.40.

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded down $0.68 on Thursday, hitting $212.52. 2,405,280 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,901,677. The company has a market cap of $130.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.12. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $183.70 and a 12-month high of $278.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $202.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 56.68%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Teresa Finley bought 1,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $188.26 per share, with a total value of $259,798.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,380 shares in the company, valued at $259,798.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

