USS Investment Management Ltd Cuts Stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

USS Investment Management Ltd lowered its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,507 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $13,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COF. Rock Creek Group LP boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 287.3% in the first quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 7,200.0% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 33.6% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 38.8% during the second quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 105.2% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Capital One Financial to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Bank of America lowered Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Capital One Financial from $165.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.38.

Capital One Financial Stock Up 0.1 %

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:COF traded up $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $101.63. 1,284,402 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,946,754. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $90.27 and a 52 week high of $162.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.50. The company has a market cap of $38.79 billion, a PE ratio of 5.03, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.89%.

Insider Activity at Capital One Financial

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.24, for a total transaction of $1,332,037.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,757,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,146,017.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Capital One Financial news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total value of $35,049.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,019.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.24, for a total value of $1,332,037.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,757,022 shares in the company, valued at $399,146,017.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,938 shares of company stock valued at $2,856,883 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

