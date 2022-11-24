USS Investment Management Ltd Has $13.04 Million Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

USS Investment Management Ltd lowered its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,221 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 8,297 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $13,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FIS. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 298.7% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 782.1% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 159.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 356 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FIS traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $65.93. 6,970,946 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,207,714. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.53 and a 12-month high of $122.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $39.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.09, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.88%.

FIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $116.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.46.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CFO James W. Woodall sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total value of $7,205,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 131,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,853,031.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO James W. Woodall sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total transaction of $7,205,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 131,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,853,031.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary Norcross sold 39,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total value of $3,672,359.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 846,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,907,127.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 199,403 shares of company stock valued at $18,149,160 over the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

