USS Investment Management Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

USS Investment Management Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,439 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 7,433 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $14,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 680.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 50,916 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,840,000 after purchasing an additional 44,390 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 50,075 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,894,000 after acquiring an additional 5,441 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,521 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $621,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $108.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $112.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.28.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Up 2.2 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

NYSE:EW traded up $1.60 on Thursday, reaching $75.91. The stock had a trading volume of 3,466,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,343,633. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.89 and a 200 day moving average of $91.20. The stock has a market cap of $46.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.05. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $67.13 and a 12-month high of $131.73.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total value of $611,571.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,689,297.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total value of $339,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,603,085.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total transaction of $611,571.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,689,297.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,525 shares of company stock valued at $7,644,070 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Featured Stories

