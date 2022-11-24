USS Investment Management Ltd Reduces Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

USS Investment Management Ltd lowered its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 570,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 40,111 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in CSX were worth $16,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CSX. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in CSX by 294.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,250,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $983,085,000 after acquiring an additional 19,602,668 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 53.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 25,162,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $731,208,000 after acquiring an additional 8,771,922 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the first quarter worth about $276,620,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in CSX by 6.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 100,226,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,753,494,000 after purchasing an additional 5,632,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in CSX by 395.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,208,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $195,059,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158,204 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX Price Performance

NASDAQ:CSX traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $32.07. 9,659,038 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,032,074. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $67.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.24. CSX Co. has a one year low of $25.80 and a one year high of $38.63.

CSX Dividend Announcement

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. CSX had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 30.32%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 21.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CSX. Benchmark cut their target price on CSX to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of CSX from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Vertical Research upgraded shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on CSX from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.31.

CSX Profile

(Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.