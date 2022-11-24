USS Investment Management Ltd Sells 26,300 Shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

USS Investment Management Ltd lowered its position in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,957 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 26,300 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd owned 0.31% of Globant worth $22,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Globant during the first quarter worth approximately $750,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Globant by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,313 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,786,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Globant by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,048 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Globant during the 1st quarter worth $344,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Globant by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 529,933 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $92,207,000 after acquiring an additional 34,498 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

GLOB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Globant in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Globant from $303.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Globant from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Globant from $249.00 to $219.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Globant from $270.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.00.

Shares of NYSE GLOB traded up $2.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $179.69. 232,701 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 345,752. Globant S.A. has a twelve month low of $155.01 and a twelve month high of $324.29. The company has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 55.29 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.28.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

