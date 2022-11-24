USS Investment Management Ltd Sells 5,295 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

USS Investment Management Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 135,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,295 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $18,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,386,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,372,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481,780 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 1.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,052,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,722,000 after purchasing an additional 194,143 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 9.5% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,228,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,127 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 7.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,445,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,678,000 after buying an additional 397,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 20.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,422,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,719,000 after buying an additional 746,907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Kimberly-Clark to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.38.

Shares of NYSE KMB traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $134.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,304,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,636,092. The business’s fifty day moving average is $120.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.96. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $108.74 and a twelve month high of $145.79. The company has a market cap of $45.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.11). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 250.21%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.88%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

