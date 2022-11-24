USS Investment Management Ltd Sells 8,324 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

USS Investment Management Ltd lowered its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,324 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Chubb were worth $20,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the second quarter worth $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in Chubb by 207.0% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Chubb during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Chubb during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chubb during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CB stock traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $214.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,396,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,782,644. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $173.78 and a one year high of $218.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $197.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.70.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.15. Chubb had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 14.70%. The firm had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 15.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.15%.

In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.86, for a total transaction of $5,000,037.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 594,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,282,920.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.86, for a total transaction of $5,000,037.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 594,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,282,920.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 24,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total value of $5,000,027.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 570,622 shares in the company, valued at $118,638,020.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 77,527 shares of company stock valued at $15,811,469. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Chubb from $244.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Chubb from $209.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Chubb from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.73.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

