USS Investment Management Ltd Trims Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

USS Investment Management Ltd cut its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 135,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,414 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $23,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,766,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,876,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,749 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Zoetis by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,775,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,409,397,000 after acquiring an additional 78,088 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Zoetis by 24.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,301,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,738 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Zoetis by 1,448.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,307,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,939,000 after acquiring an additional 4,964,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Zoetis by 171.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,326,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102,306 shares in the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ZTS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.17.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS traded up $1.84 on Thursday, reaching $150.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,445,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,006,906. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.38. The company has a market cap of $70.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.27. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.15 and a 52-week high of $249.27.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 48.41% and a net margin of 25.82%. Zoetis’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.68%.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

