USS Investment Management Ltd Trims Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

USS Investment Management Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,577 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $13,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 800.0% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 36 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 96.6% during the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 186.4% during the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 63 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on REGN shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $757.00 to $788.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $775.00 to $765.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $735.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $655.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $925.00 to $915.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $766.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.9 %

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 609 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $741.00, for a total transaction of $451,269.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $801,762. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 3,346 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $724.00, for a total transaction of $2,422,504.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,226,756. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 609 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $741.00, for a total value of $451,269.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $801,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,993 shares of company stock valued at $14,373,699. 8.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

REGN traded down $13.87 during trading on Thursday, reaching $735.36. The company had a trading volume of 406,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,775. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $726.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $654.75. The company has a market cap of $80.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.20. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $538.01 and a 12-month high of $769.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a current ratio of 5.36.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Further Reading

